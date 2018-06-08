Randy Moss (the other one) talks Belmont Stakes

Getty Images

Friday’s PFT Live included a visit from Randy Moss. Not that Randy Moss. The other Randy Moss.

And the other Randy Moss is very familiar with the Randy Moss references. At the outset of the segment, Randy Moss explained the only time he met Randy Moss. Which just so happened to be the day when Randy Moss complained loudly about the food being served to Vikings players, saying that he wouldn’t feed it to his dog.

The other Randy Moss then spent some time talking about the Belmont Stakes, along with an illuminating explanation regarding whether Justify’s pair of wins on sloppy tracks will make it harder for him — or for his opponents — to run the third leg of the Triple Crown, Saturday on NBC.