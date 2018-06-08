Reddit Edelman tipster hints at another Patriots story

Posted by Mike Florio on June 8, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
Getty Images

The person who posted on Reddit the news of Julian Edelman‘s looming four-game PED suspension a day before ESPN broke the story (which means that ESPN didn’t break the story) has promised another one.

“I’ve actually been sitting on some bigger patriots news for the past few days, still trying to verify that it’s 100% true before putting it out there,” said Redditlover1981. “Regardless I plan to post it here tomorrow evening.”

(It’s admirable that an anonymous person would be careful enough to protect his/her good unknown name by ensuring accuracy.)

Redditlover1981 has decided to accept guesses (and that went exactly how you think it would go), hinting that “the news is negative and it’s about a current multi year patriot.”

Taking that description literally, it include anyone who has been with the team for more than one year. So we’ll wait to see what the anonymous person/possible burner account has to say, and whether it comes to fruition.

22 responses to “Reddit Edelman tipster hints at another Patriots story

  6. How much longer can tom hold down his spot? Danny Ettling is eerily similar to brady when he came out. Is he the one to dethrone the decrepit one?

  7. Now I’m going out on a limb here, but I’m guessing it has something to do with someone in the Patriots organization breaking the rules and/or cheating.

  9. I think his name is Brad………

  10. (It’s admirable that an anonymous person would be careful enough to protect his/her good unknown name by ensuring accuracy.)
    ————————————
    If only many members of the media would follow his lead instead of rushing false stuff out there to be “first.”

    On this topic, if the “news’ is bigger than the Edelman suspension, it will certainly not be about a practice s

  11. lol bloggers are angry at the patriots lately.

    is it because billy b is getting some negative posts, and hashtags lately?

    you know how he feels about hashtags!

  12. (finishing) squad member or the 53rd member of last years squad.

    If it is bigger or worse than the first statement, some player is about to see what horseturds look like on the side of the road.

  15. Grok is getting suspended next…they will link it to guerrero. ..but it wasn’t really him, bB set him up w tainted protein lol

  18. Assuming for a second that this is true, Redditlover1981 is saying it is about a player, not the team in general, and is saying it’s bigger news than the JE11 suspension (which is pretty big news in itself).

    Lets assume it isn’t a PED suspension of another player of more stature. If it were it would have to be Brady or maybe Gronk and given how fast Guerrero came out with a statement I don’t think TB12 is implicated at all with PEDs.

    It may be a player out for the season. It may be a player with legal issues that haven’t broke. Who would it be though?

  20. breadmeatcheese says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:09 pm
    ———————
    Actually no I dont know that as I’ve never heard him even mention them. Im not even sure BB knows (or cares) what a hashtag is.

  21. Yawn.

    Another day, another crisis in the NE locker room. Will any of it matter once the season starts? Pats will go 12-4, make the playoffs and then we will see what happens.

    This stuff just gets the Patriot haters (give me a better term and I’ll consider using it. Otherwise, this one fits perfectly) all lathered up and gives them hope their team has a chance. It also helps them come to terms with their teams not being able to get past the Pats year in and year out. Sad, but true.

  22. If it is what I think it is: time for the league to shut TB12 down and Guerrero out of business.

