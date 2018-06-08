Reddit Edelman tipster hints at another Patriots story

Getty Images

The person who posted on Reddit the news of Julian Edelman‘s looming four-game PED suspension a day before ESPN broke the story (which means that ESPN didn’t break the story) has promised another one.

“I’ve actually been sitting on some bigger patriots news for the past few days, still trying to verify that it’s 100% true before putting it out there,” said Redditlover1981. “Regardless I plan to post it here tomorrow evening.”

(It’s admirable that an anonymous person would be careful enough to protect his/her good unknown name by ensuring accuracy.)

Redditlover1981 has decided to accept guesses (and that went exactly how you think it would go), hinting that “the news is negative and it’s about a current multi year patriot.”

Taking that description literally, it include anyone who has been with the team for more than one year. So we’ll wait to see what the anonymous person/possible burner account has to say, and whether it comes to fruition.