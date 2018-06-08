Report: David Johnson expected to have contract extension before season

Getty Images

David Johnson missed 15 games last season after injuring his wrist on his 17th touch in the season opener. It has not changed his value to the Cardinals.

The running back is worth more than the $1.88 million in base salary he is scheduled to make this season. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media expects Johnson to have a contract extension before the start of the season, with Johnson and his representation considering, “What’s our number? What do we want to get?”

Both sides have incentive to do a deal with Johnson entering the final year of his contract.

Johnson, 26, led the league with 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns in 2016.

He missed practice time this week with an undisclosed injury that isn’t serious.