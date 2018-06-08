Report: David Johnson injury isn’t serious

Getty Images

Running back David Johnson missed practice time this week with an injury, but it doesn’t sound like it should be a long-term absence for a player who missed 15 games after injuring his wrist in last year’s season opener.

While the exact nature of the problem remains unknown, Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic reports that Johnson’s injury is not considered serious.

Cardinals coach Steve Wilks didn’t want to discuss anything about Johnson’s condition on Thursday, saying he’s “not going to really indulge in injuries or things like that in the offseason.” He has said at other points in the offseason that players have remained on the sidelines for precautionary reasons.

Johnson was cleared to return to football activities in April and has spent the offseason program with the team. They wrap up that program with a three-day minicamp next week.