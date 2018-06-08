Report: Rumors of imminent Rob Gronkowski trade have “zero truth”

Getty Images

Social media has been lighting up today with rumors of Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski getting traded, but don’t believe every rumor you see.

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston reports that there is “zero truth” to any talk of an imminent Gronkowski trade.

The rumors were so thinly sourced that ordinarily they wouldn’t even be worth mentioning. But after a pending Julian Edelman suspension showed up on Reddit one day and on ESPN the next, everyone is wondering what the next big Patriots story to get spilled on social media will be.

Furthermore, a Gronkowski trade isn’t totally unthinkable: There have been reports that Gronk isn’t happy in New England, that he and Bill Belichick don’t see eye to eye, and that he wants a new contract. All that adds up to sound like a player that could be traded.

But just because Gronk could be traded, that doesn’t mean he will be. This is one rumor without a lot behind it.