Reports: Kellen Winslow II arrested on burglary charges

Getty Images

Former Pro Bowl tight end Kellen Winslow II was arrested in Encinitas, Calif. on Thursday following a call to police regarding a residential burglary, according to KUSI News.

Police were called Thursday afternoon regarding a possible burglary as a neighbor in a mobile home park saw a black male he didn’t recognize enter a home. After the person confronted the unknown individual, the man alleged got back into his black SUV and drove away. Police later stopped a vehicle with the driver, Winslow, being identified as the person that had entered the home.

He was arrested and booked into Vista Detention Facility on a felony charge of first-degree burglary, per NBC San Diego.

Winslow, the son of former San Diego Chargers Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow, played 10 seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and New York Jets. The former sixth overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft was named to the Pro Bowl in 2007 with the Browns.