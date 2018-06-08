Robert Nkemdiche confident he can produce for Cardinals

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche was the 29th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. But despite his lofty draft status, Nkemdiche has been mostly ineffective in his first two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

The former second-team All-American selection at Mississippi has yet to record a single sack in his NFL career despite accounting for 16 sacks in his three years at Ole Miss. Nevertheless, Nkemdiche is optimistic he’ll still be able to become a productive member of the Cardinals defense.

“I know I can,” Nkemdiche said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “I know I can be dominant on a consistent basis throughout the year, and that’s what I’m going to be and that’s what I’m going to do.

“It’s only because of what I’ve been doing in the offseason to make sure I am consistent and I have the ability to do that throughout the season. I’m going to be that guy for the Cardinals and be that guy for the teammates and be that guy for the guys who put the work in just like I do.”

Nkemdiche appeared in just five games as a rookie and recorded just one tackle as Cardinals coaches voiced their frustrations with him throughout the year. While Nkemdiche was in a better place with the coaching staff last year, he still was fairly unproductive. He tallied just 11 tackles and a forced fumble in 12 games for the Cardinals last year.

New Arizona head coach Steve Wilks has said Nkemdiche will have a clean slate with the new staff. The fresh start could be what Nkemdiche needs to get his career pointed in the right direction.

“I’ve seen the improvement and I’m excited about where he is, but once again, it’s early,” Wilks said. “Once we get the pads on and start preseason games, we’ll see exactly where he is.”