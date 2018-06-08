Sammy Watkins embracing “mental challenge” of Chiefs offense

AP

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins was traded from the Bills to the Rams last August and the timing meant he didn’t have much time to learn the offense in L.A. before the regular season started.

Watkins posted 39 catches for 593 yards and eight touchdowns once the season did get underway, which may have been underwhelming production but it wasn’t enough to keep the Chiefs from making a big push for Watkins right out of the gate in free agency. Watkins responded and that means he has another new offense to learn this offseason.

The plus for Watkins is that there is more time to do that this time around and it sounds like he’ll need every minute of it. The Chiefs want Watkins to know how to play multiple receiver spots in their scheme and the wideout said that’s kept him busy this offseason.

“This offense is the brightest offense that I’ve ever been in,” Watkins said, via the Kansas City Star. “It’s definitely a mental challenge, but I think that’s kind of what gets me up every day and studying plays and coming out here. … Anybody can get the ball, and I’ve got to learn all the positions. I can’t just learn one position.”

Watkins will continue on-field work through next week’s minicamp before getting a break until training camp and the preseason games that will provide the first hint of how much of the offense he’s been able to master.