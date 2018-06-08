Seahawks expecting a lot from Chris Carson after “great offseason”

Getty Images

The Seahawks drafted Rashaad Penny in the first round, but Chris Carson hasn’t let them forget about him.

Carson, a seventh-round pick in 2017, had 49 carries for 208 yards in the first four games before fracturing his leg and finishing on injured reserve.

He not only is healthy again, but Carson has added 10 pounds, up to 227, this offseason.

“He hasn’t missed one snap of anything,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “He’s just looked so fit and just so cut and quick and explosive and all of that. He’s the guy that just stood out in that regard.

“He’s absolutely full steam. He has just had a great offseason. He was really frustrated about not being able to finish up last year, and he put it to work. He did it. I’m excited to see how he goes. He’s going to play really good for us when we get back.”

Penny, Carson, C.J. Prosise and J.D. McKissic are among the running backs fighting for playing time and touches. If the Seahawks can avoid injuries at the position, they should average more than the league-worst 3.3 yards per carry they had last season.