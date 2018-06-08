Solomon Thomas trying to stop overthinking things in second season

AP

The transition from college to the pros is a hard one for many players and it can be more difficult for players drafted high in the first round due to the expectations that come with such a position.

Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas felt that added pressure after being drafted by the 49ers with the third overall pick last year. Thomas explained how that manifested itself and how he plans to eliminate it this year in an interview with Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I tried to brush it by, but sometimes my mind would just get ahold of it and I’d be frantic out there,” Thomas said. “I wouldn’t be myself — just thinking too much. I’m an over-thinker. That’s what I do sometimes. But I’ve taken a couple of breaths this year and calmed down and started taking it bit by bit, step by step, and attacked it, and just gone out there and played ball, and go be a beast. So that’s what I’m here to do. That’s what I’m going to do.”

Thomas missed two games with a knee sprain and rang up 41 tackles and three sacks in his 14 appearances. He said he’s confident that he will show why he “was drafted No. 3 in the draft” this year and a breakout year would add to the playoff noise around the 49ers in 2018.