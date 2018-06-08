Todd Gurley “kind of forgot about” last season

Getty Images

Rams running back Todd Gurley had a very good 2017, but it’s not something he’s dwelling on in 2018.

Gurley was the offensive player of the year after gaining more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage and scoring 19 touchdowns for the NFC West champs, which led to a question about how much he’s thinking about his performance while preparing for this season. Gurley said it isn’t in the front of his mind.

“You don’t really think about it too much,” Gurley said, via the team’s website. “I don’t know. I kind of forgot about it, honestly. I haven’t really thought about it. You just go back and what you watch on film and you just see the big plays you made and it kind of motivates you to do it again, to make those types of exciting plays, put the team in great situations and just try to be an accountable player.”

Gurley knows well that success in one season doesn’t guarantee anything the next year. He ran for 1,106 yards while averaging 4.8 yards per carry in 13 games as a rookie, but dropped to 885 yards and 3.2 yards per carry in 16 2016 games. Anything Gurley does to avoid a similar drop will be much appreciated by the Rams.