Cardinals rookie using his NFL money to pay off his sister’s student loans

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 9, 2018, 4:58 PM EDT
Getty Images

As the 134th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds got a $452,359 signing bonus. He already knows what he’ll do with $80,000 of that: Pay off his sister’s student loans.

Edmonds hatched a plan when he was 10 years old for how he was going to help out his family: First by getting a football scholarship, then by paying off his older sister Morgan’s schooling when he got his NFL contract.

I love my big sister. That’s just the least I can do for her,” Edmonds told ESPN. “When you’re on full scholarship you don’t realize these bills. These things add up. When my mom told me Morgan’s debt at the time, I said, ‘Wow. If I ever can make it to the NFL that’s something that I would love to do, just to surprise her and pay that off for her so she can really live free and do whatever she wants with her money.'”

Morgan has $80,000 in student loan debt from college and graduate school, which is a mountain of money to their family and to most families, but is something Edmonds can now afford to pay off. Morgan was surprised to learn her little brother considered her debt to be his top priority.

“I didn’t realize my student loans were on his radar,” Morgan said. “It’s not something I talk about. It’s not something I complain about. It’s just a reality of going to grad school, unfortunately. I wasn’t surprised, but I was just like . . . I guess I was surprised.”

Some rookies get their signing bonus checks and immediately buy jewelry or cars. That Edmonds had something else in mind shows that the Cardinals drafted a player of high character.

10 responses to “Cardinals rookie using his NFL money to pay off his sister’s student loans

  7. What a great story, I guarantee we will never read a story about this young man crashing his Lamborghini, then running away only to be arrested riding a scooter back to the scene of the crime

  8. That’s 80K from from ~ 275K. That’s 1/4 not 1/8th. Big difference. Not sure if paying off someone else’s student loan is tax deductible, which would change that about 40K, depending.

    I would sign only in Texas, Florida or Tennessee. Those states get their tax dollars in other ways (taxing food in a grocery store in Florida, for example) but man, our school taxes in NY are INSANE.

    Higher education is the most inflationary ‘thing’ in the history of this country (outside of confederate money, at the end of the Civil War). Just mind numbing.

    They use the same Physics 1 book at UCLA vs USC or Stony Brook vs NYU.

    My kids have NO debt. You find a way, it’s called planning and expectations plus cost benefit analysis.

    But Kudos by doing the right thing by your sister. I’d do the same for mine (but not my brother…lol).

