Columnist thinks coach could lose players for making them (gasp) run

Posted by Mike Florio on June 9, 2018, 6:05 PM EDT
Lions coach Matt Patricia’s short tenure has had some unexpected twists and turns. Now, even before the end of his first offseason program with the team, he’s facing his first locally-generated hot take.

A columnist in Detroit thinks Patricia could be in danger of losing his players, because (wait for it) he makes them run at practice as punishment for mistakes.

That’s the opening line, courtesy of Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press. “Matt Patricia is in danger of losing his players.”

Several paragraphs in, Monarrez uses a quote from rookie running back Kerryon Johnson that apparently was intended to reflect resentment with the tactic. “These are true professionals, Johnson said. “These are grown men, 30, 35, 25.”

The quote was later clarified to explain that Johnson was simply “marveling at the talent level difference between college and NFL players.” Which means he wasn’t complaining about the coach treating his players like something other than grown men. Which is what Monarrez surely hoped to imply.

Frankly, the quote should have been removed; the clarification makes the underlying take seem like even more of a stretch. Without it, however, the column would have come off as even kookier.

Patricia brings the longstanding New England culture of winning to Detroit. For a team that hasn’t won a playoff game since 1991 and that has never been to a Super Bowl, that can’t be a bad thing.

Of course, it’s fair to say that, if Patricia is too much of a taskmaster, the players will become alienated if the team continues to struggle. But if the Lions win, Patricia will be celebrated, not castigated.

That’s been the big gamble for most Bill Belichick lieutenants who strike out on their own. Belichick’s ways work only because they work. If pushing players too hard doesn’t translate to victories, the person doing the pushing quickly will be pushed out.

Still, if Monarrez was looking for an edgy opinion during the slow months, he should have at least added the caveat that, no matter his methods, Patricia will never lose his players if he wins games.

14 responses to “Columnist thinks coach could lose players for making them (gasp) run

  1. Whatever happened to Journalists and their Editors reviewing their material for accuracy before they go to Press. No wonder so many people do not trust or believe what they read in the News.

  4. I was in full agreement with this article until the last paragraph. It is possible to win games and lose your players. Bill Parcells did it. Ditka did it.

  6. The Belichick NFL head coaching tree is fairly barren:
    Josh McDaniels
    Eric Mangini
    Bill ORomeo
    Romeo Crennel
    Al Groh
    Jim Schwartz

  8. People always seem to leave out the real reason the Patriot way works. Because Tom Brady is the QB. I won’t be surprised after he retires, the “Patriot Way” will suddenly stop working. It certainly didn’t work very well with Drew Bledsoe as the QB. Not saying they won’t still win some games, but Super Bowls will be a thing of the past.

  9. Nothing to see here. This guy gets paid to be negative and stir the fan base up. Maybe this time he bit off more that he bargained for in terms of attention.

  10. What else do you expect ? You among others have been preaching to make the game less violent and less intense. Nothing about the NFL feels like real football anymore

  13. Fatty Matty is just jealous that he can’t run and he is taking it out with his players. Keep this up Matty and you will be back with the Patsies with papa Bill and Josh McWeasel.

  14. Monarrez is a joke. No one in Detroit takes him seriously. I dont know anyone that reads his columns. Hes tried to take over for the late Drew Sharp in his always negative hot takes. Truth is, he doesnt know football making columns like this

