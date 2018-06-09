FOX adds two sideline reporters, Mike Pereira to Thursday Night Football

Getty Images

FOX didn’t get the commentator it wanted when Peyton Manning turned down the opportunity to call Thursday Night Football games. But the network has now finalized its broadcasting team, and it’s a supersized version of what it airs on Sundays.

In addition to the previously announced A-team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, FOX has now announced that two sideline reporters, Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink, will work on Thursday nights. And Mike Pereira, the former NFL head of officiating, will attend each Thursday night game in his role as a rules analyst.

Pink has previously worked some Sunday afternoon games but will now relinquish that role and work only on Thursday nights. Andrews will continue to work as the lone sideline reporter on Sundays with Buck and Aikman.

The question facing FOX is whether five people can work together seamlessly, or whether the crew will have a “too many cooks” feel to it. FOX wants Thursday nights to feel like a big deal, and it remains to be seen whether the broadcast team is too big.