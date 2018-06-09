Gronkowski comes in second at the Belmont

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski‘s team came in second at the Super Bowl, and his horse came in second at the Belmont Stakes.

Gronkowski, a horse named for and partially owned by the Patriots tight end, turned in a tremendous race today. A 24-1 underdog who was in last place in the early going, Gronkowski surged ahead and finished a strong second.

The big news in the sports world today will be that Justify, who also won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, came in first to win the Triple Crown. Second place is an afterthought outside the football world.

But for those of us who care more about football than horse racing, we’ll recognize 6/9 as a big date for Gronkowski.