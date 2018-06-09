Jason Pierre-Paul not at Buccaneers’ OTAs

Getty Images

Jason Pierre-Paul was a major offseason acquisition in Tampa Bay, but he’s not with the team during Organized Team Activities.

Pierre-Paul has not attended a single day of OTAs, according to ESPN.

That might seem like a bad look for a player who was acquired in a trade that sent a third-round draft pick to the Giants, not to mention for a player who’s costing the Buccaneers $12.5 million this season. But Bucs coach Dirk Koetter didn’t sound particularly concerned about Pierre-Paul deciding not to participate in voluntary work.

“We’d love to have everybody here. That’s a perfect world, and we don’t live in a perfect world, unfortunately,” said Koetter.

The 29-year-old Pierre-Paul had 8.5 sacks last season for the Giants, and the Bucs are hoping to get similar or even more production out of him in Tampa. Even if he’s not in Tampa just yet.