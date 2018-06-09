Julian Edelman will need a better defense than “I don’t know what happened”

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman reportedly is appealing his four-game suspension for violating the league’s PED policy. His statement from Friday doesn’t do much to create optimism that he has any chance of avoiding the banishment.

I don’t know what happened,” Edelman said. “I’ve taken many, many tests obviously over the course of my career, and nothing like this has ever happened.”

The fact that he has passed “many, many tests” is irrelevant; it’s no different, frankly, than a first-time bank robber saying, “I had previously gone many, many days without robbing a bank.” It takes only one positive test to trigger a four-game suspension, and it doesn’t matter if it happens in Year One or Year 20 of a player’s career.

Maybe Edelman is trying to imply that he was due for a false positive. Regardless, he’ll need something more than a vague suggestion that the sample was erroneously tested as positive in order to avoid the suspension. The PED policy operates under the concept of strict liability. A positive test results in a four-game suspension, no questions asked.

Absent something like proof of a flaw in the collection process or interruption of the chain of custody, the chances of winning on appeal are slim. And nothing from Edelman’s statement suggests that he has a defense that will hold water.

  2. His statement wasn’t to give confidence he didn’t do it. His statement was to grab the low-hanging fruit which is the opinion of people looking to defend him/not wanting to believe he broke the rules so they can feel a little better about it. “He already said he doesn’t know what happened it’s not like he admitted guilt”.

  3. I’m sure he has more to say, but it’ll be to the NFL, not to the press and fans. You left out this part of his apology: “as this matter is being appealed, I can’t say any more.” So we’ll all just have to wait to find out the details.

  4. No one takes responsibility for their actions anymore when caught doing bad things. Respect is only given when you do so and mean an apology. But that’s not how so many people are. There is no depending on honor or someone’s word. So many are not deserving of trust or good will. Take your punishment like a man. You knew what you were doing when you did it. End of story. Anything that follows from that decision is deserved and your own fault.

  6. I’m not gonna say Edelman is innocent. Most players say that. But, there are some circumstances that it can be accidental, as was the case with RNinckovich. He took a supplement that had an ingredient not listed on the label that triggered his positive. Only NSF approved supplements guarantee the label lists all ingredients. The league didn’t care though. Their position is an athlete is responsible for what he puts in his body. I think RN’s excuse was legit though.

  8. The reports HGH increases an players ability is mostly bunk. HGH is legal if prescribed by a Dr. It’s main affect is healing injuries much much faster then usual. Players that have had severe injuries should get a pass. They did everything they could do to heal faster and HGH in this case, would be beneficial to both the player and his team.

    The perception that HGH creates something akin to super powers is just plain bunk. Out body makes HGH naturally. Society as a whole needs to wake up about Marijuana and other health supplements that are now illegal but have been on the planet since the dawn of time.

    What a players does to speed his recovery from an injury is nobody’s business but his. This super human results of HGH is pure BS

    I’m not gonna say Edelman is innocent.

    No, but you are giving excuses, much like Edelman is doing. Once just once would love to see a player come clean and admit to breakin the rules. He would not lose respect of fans, now he will be labeled a cheater and should have his career stats be wiped from the books.

