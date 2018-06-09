Rams sign all draft picks at once, as usual

Getty Images

The prop of an armored car with a million dollars in it presumably is gone. But the practice that started under Jeff Fisher remains: All Rams draft picks get their contracts at the end of the offseason program.

This year, the contracts came after the end of the voluntary program and prior to the mandatory minicamp. Via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, the Rams announced on Friday that all of the team’s draft picks had signed.

The Rams didn’t have a first-round pick or a second-round pick, thanks to the trades for receivers Brandin Cooks and Sammy Watkins, who is now with the Chiefs.

Under contract are third-round offensive lineman Joseph Noteboom, fourth-round center Brian Allen, fourth-round defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, fifth-round linebacker Micah Kiser, fifth-round linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, sixth-round running back John Kelly, sixth-round offensive lineman Jamil Demby, sixth-round defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, sixth-round linebacker Trevon Young in the sixth, seventh-rounder linebacker Travin Howard, and seventh-round defensive lineman Justin Lawler.

Fisher used to have the rookies witness the arrival of an armored car with a million dollars in it, so that he could show them where the money goes, starting with state and federal taxes. The Rams’ broader goal has been to let rookies focus on football and not money during the offseason program.