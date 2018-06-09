Rams stand alone as sole remaining defendant in Reggie Bush case

Getty Images

The Reggie Bush lawsuit arising from his 2015 ACL tear at the Edward Jones Dome took a positive turn for two of the defendants on Friday, and in turn a negative turn for the team that used to play there.

As reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the presiding judge dismissed the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority and the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission from the lawsuit, leaving the Los Angeles Rams as the sole remaining defendants.

The dismissed defendants owned and operated the venue, but the law makes them responsible only if they have exclusive control of the site. The evidence introduced during the trial showed that Rams and the now-dismissed defendants had joint control of the Edward Jones Dome on game days.

This puts the Rams solely on the hook for Bush’s injury, which happened when he ran out of bounds and slipped on a ring of concrete surrounding the playing surface.

And it’s clear someone other than Bush was responsible for his injury. Although ACL tears have become commonplace in the NFL, that’s one of the risks a player assumes when suiting up and crossing the white lines. Once beyond the playing field, others have a responsibility for ensuring that reasonable risks are foreseen, and minimized.

Bush was the second player in two Sundays to slip on the concrete. The prior week, then-Browns quarterback Josh McCown hit the concrete and skidded into a wall, injuring his shoulder. Two weeks later, a blue rubberized cover had been placed on the concrete.

While evidence of what the law calls “subsequent remedial measures” usually isn’t admissible, since that would discourage defendants from acknowledging and fixing hazards. But Bush will be able to prove that it would have been easy to solve the problem, by for example putting a blue rubberized cover on the concrete.

It’s fairly obvious that the Rams owe Bush fair compensation for what was a serious — and avoidable — injury. The real question becomes whether the Missouri judge and Missouri jury will use this occasion to exact a little Missouri vengeance on the football team that fled for L.A.