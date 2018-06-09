Saturday one-liners

AP

Dolphins QB Brock Osweiler has been inconsistent with his accuracy.

Would TE Antonio Gates be a good fit for the Bills?

Will Patriots QB Tom Brady show up for the remainder of the voluntary offseason program?

On Friday, Jets S Jamal Adams cut off Michael Strahan on the George Washington bridge.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh, along with Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll, accounts for two-thirds of all league penalties imposed on current NFL coaches.

A laundry list of the recent issues between the Bengals and the taxpayers of Hamilton County.

The Browns are selling G.M. John Dorsey’s trademark white sweatshirt with orange lettering.

The Steelers have altered their training camp schedule to give the players an extra day off.

Jaguars DE Darius Johnson draws motivation from the cancer battle that his brother lost at the age of 19.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien was wired for sound during a recent OTA practice.

The Colts and Pacers teamed up for the 10th annual Caroline Symmes Celebrity Softball Challenge.

Could 2018 be TE Delanie Walker‘s final season with the Titans?

The Raiders swapped their final day of OTAs for a 7-on-7 youth tournament.

The Broncos are taking their time when it comes to naming a punt returner.

Chargers RB Melvin Gordon has never averaged more than 3.9 yards per carry.

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill missed Thursday’s OTA session after twisting an ankle the prior day.

Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin explained the notorious “White House” to owner Jerry Jones by saying, “I was trying to do the wrong thing the right way.”

WR Cody Latimer has a chance to be the No. 3 wideout with the Giants.

Eagles WR Mike Wallace is excited about his new team’s playbook.

Washington QB Alex Smith is pleased with the team’s accomplishments during OTAs.

Bears RT Bobbie Massie says the team “is leaps and bounds this year from what we were last year,” and that “[t]here’s an energy in this building.”

Lions P Sam Martin is healthy and ready for a bounce-back year, a season after a foot injury suffering while snorkeling.

The Packers’ interactive traveling exhibit debuts Tuesday.

A 2017 arrest on charges of DUI, auto theft, robbery, resisting arrest, and criminal damage served as a wake-up call for new Vikings DT David Parry.

Falcons DT Grady Jarrett is helping rookie Deadrin Senat prepare for the 2018 season.

The Panthers continue to pair up rookies with former players.

The Saints want CB Ken Crawley to generate more turnovers in 2018.

Booger McFarland believes Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston should engage in “[l]ess of the rah-rah manufactured stuff.”

The Cardinals hope to improve communication among their offensive linemen.

Rams coach Sean McVay answers questions in an interview with the team’s website.

49ers TE George Kittle could be poised to make a leap in 2018.

The Seahawks will contribute to the further decline of Dunder Mifflin.