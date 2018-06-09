T.J. Ward has all pending charges dropped

Posted by Mike Florio on June 9, 2018, 10:43 AM EDT
Getty Images

Safety T.J. Ward remains a free agent, and he’ll also remain free.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, all pending criminal charges against Ward have been dropped.

Ward had faced an allegation of felony marijuana possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. He also allegedly failed to show up in court in connection with the charges.

In the aftermath of a December arrest on the later alleged offense, Ward’s agent issued a statement denying all allegations and contending that the matter had been resolved “months ago.”

Ward signed with the Buccaneers after being cut by the Broncos shortly before the start of the regular season. He presumably will not face NFL discipline as a result of the incident.

The 31-year-old defensive back played an integral role in the Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50. He spent four years with the Browns before spending three years with the Broncos.

Last season, Ward appeared in 12 games, with four starts.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “T.J. Ward has all pending charges dropped

  1. In related news, Ward still faces future Karma penalties for that Dirty Low Down Rotten Cheap Shot on Gronkowski’s knee. Don’t think we have forgotten about that you wretched, vile, contemptible, loathsome, reprehensible, detestable, abject, disgraceful, insignificant, no good, worthless, low life.

  4. dimi1919 says:
    June 9, 2018 at 11:15 am
    Lmaooo. Who’s we? You’re not on the team. I’m sure you can’t do anything about it.
    *************

    Apparently Ward isn’t on a team either and I hope it stays that way. The next time he makes the news it’ll be for breaking and entering. LMAOooo…..

  5. dimi1919 says:
    June 9, 2018 at 11:15 am
    Lmaooo. Who’s we? You’re not on the team. I’m sure you can’t do anything about it.
    ***********

    Besides, I said he faced Karma (….God, Karma, the Universe, etc take your pick) penalties. I never said I was issuing the penalties. Before you lyaooo, you should check your reading comprehension.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!