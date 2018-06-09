T.J. Ward has all pending charges dropped

Getty Images

Safety T.J. Ward remains a free agent, and he’ll also remain free.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, all pending criminal charges against Ward have been dropped.

Ward had faced an allegation of felony marijuana possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. He also allegedly failed to show up in court in connection with the charges.

In the aftermath of a December arrest on the later alleged offense, Ward’s agent issued a statement denying all allegations and contending that the matter had been resolved “months ago.”

Ward signed with the Buccaneers after being cut by the Broncos shortly before the start of the regular season. He presumably will not face NFL discipline as a result of the incident.

The 31-year-old defensive back played an integral role in the Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50. He spent four years with the Browns before spending three years with the Broncos.

Last season, Ward appeared in 12 games, with four starts.