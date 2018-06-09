Teams often cancel OTAs voluntarily, showing Ravens’ penalty is no big deal

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 9, 2018, 10:53 AM EDT
The Ravens were punished this week with the loss of two days of Organized Team Activities because they violated the rules related to contact at practices. That penalty is next to nothing.

The reality is, teams often voluntarily cancel their own OTAs for all sorts of reasons, as a June practice or two just isn’t a particularly big deal.

This week, for instance, the Dolphins canceled the final day of their minicamp. NFL teams have canceled June practices to play paintball, to have a barbecue and to race go-karts. Last summer Ravens coach John Harbaugh canceled a practice to tour the Pentagon.

In other words, the Ravens’ punishment (which also included a $50,000 fine for Harbaugh and a $100,000 fine for owner Steve Bisciotti) is a slap on the wrist. If the NFL really wanted to strictly enforce the rules about contact in offseason work, stripping a team of a draft pick would be the way to go. Simply canceling a couple practices doesn’t do much.

10 responses to “Teams often cancel OTAs voluntarily, showing Ravens’ penalty is no big deal

  1. If the Patriots were punished more significantly for Deflategate because of a “history of rule breaking” why don’t the Ravens face a stiffer penalty for continuously breaking the same rules during OTAs? The commish has full discretion to utilize whatever punishment he wants, and after continued violations you’d think they’d receive a real punishment even if it was just a lost 7th round pick next year or something. If these OTA rules don’t matter they shouldn’t exist in the first place.

  2. Why punish overzealous rookies that never practiced in an NFL mini camp before? Get off it New England PEDtriot.

    If only there was someone employed by the Ravens at these practices to tell the rookies what to do. Someone to provide guidance, like a teacher, a counselor, a mentor or an instructor. Maybe, some day, the Ravens can hire someone like that for the team. Also, why doesn’t this issue pop up on 31 other teams? What are they all doing that the Ravens can’t figure out?

  4. Seem like PFT could archive this article since it happens every year with the ravens. It would be interesting to see a list of all of the punishments handed out over the last 5 years by team. Might be eye opening.

  5. The Ravens have been cheating for years. Bisciotti is a member at Augusta where he plays with Goodell as a guest.

    It is partially the reason Goodell lied twice during the Ray Rice Fiasco.

    Throw in their involvement with setting up the Deflategate idea with Pagano/Grigson/Irsay and Harbaugh sitting on the Competition Committee, using it to cheat some more by changing rules and eliminating rules.

    Gee, I wonder why ratings are dropping?

  6. I think a slap on the wrist is fine since it was obviously unintentional. Its not like Harbaugh has ever been able to remember whats in the rulebook so no one should be surprised if he goods once in a while.

  7. tylawspick6 says:
    June 9, 2018 at 11:25 am
    The Ravens have been cheating for years. Bisciotti is a member at Augusta where he plays with Goodell as a guest.
    ———————————————————————————————————

    Roger Goodell is a member at Augusta National not a guest.

  10. Ravn Maniac says:
    June 9, 2018 at 11:08 am
    Why punish overzealous rookies that never practiced in an NFL mini camp before? Get off it New England PEDriot.
    ————————-

    Since the start of the 2012 season, the Ravens have had eight instances of a player being suspended for a PED violation. That ties Baltimore with the New York Giants for the most in the NFL over that span, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

