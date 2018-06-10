A.J. Cann could face battle with Josh Walker for Jaguars’ right guard job

Getty Images

A.J. Cann has started 45 of a possible 48 games at right guard in his three seasons in Jacksonville. But with Cann limited in organized team activities with an undisclosed injury, Josh Walker has taken advantage of his opportunity to work with the first team.

Cann, though, expects to retain his starting role in what is a contract season.

“You really don’t pay attention to the stuff that’s going on [outside the team with speculation about his job security], but when you see something like that, it makes you want to work hard and get out there as quick as you can,” Cann said, via Mike Kaye of First Coast News. “But this offensive line, it’s a unit and whoever is up there, they are going to play their best for the team.”

Cann has participated in individual drills, and coach Doug Marrone said he “wouldn’t be surprised if [Cann] takes a couple of reps” in the team’s mandatory minicamp this week.

But the Jaguars likely play it safe with Cann, which gives Walker more reps in what is shaping up as a training camp battle for the job.

“I’m taking care of [the injury] in the training room, doing individual drills, making sure I can still do what I can do but anything else as far as playing time and when I’ll be back, you’ve got to talk to the training staff and the coaches,” Cann said.