Brice Butler out to prove he’s Cardinals No. 2 receiver

Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks said recently that it is “hard to say” who will be the team’s No. 2 wide receiver behind Larry Fitzgerald, but one of the competitors believes he will make it an easy call before the regular season gets underway.

The Cardinals signed Brice Butler as a free agent this offseason and his starting experience over five years with the Raiders and Cowboys is limited to seven games. Butler, who has 73 career catches, doesn’t think that will keep him from making it clear that he’s the best choice for such a role in Arizona.

“Yeah, I’m going to prove it,” Butler said, via AZCentral.com. “That’s why I came here. I definitely didn’t come to not be on the field with Larry. But it’s not going to be given to me.”

Butler’s limited starts leave him in a similar boat as his competition. J.J. Nelson and Cobi Hamilton have made occasional starts, Chad Williams made one as a rookie last year and Christian Kirk was drafted this year, so someone’s going to be getting a lot more experience as a first-teamer even if Butler fails to deliver