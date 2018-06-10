C.J. Prosise is on the roster bubble in Seattle

Getty Images

Less than three months after running back Marshawn Lynch retired during Super Bowl 50, the Seahawks tried to replace him in part by adding running back C.J. Prosise in round three of the draft.

It hasn’t gone well for Prosise, or for the Seahawks.

Through two seasons, Prosise has 195 total rushing yards in only 11 appearances. Last year, he generated a mere 23 yards on 11 carries. Injuries have been the primary problem, but running backs at the NFL level need to be able to stay healthy, obviously. And that’s been one of the biggest problems for all of the Seattle running backs, post-Marshawn.

Enter Rashaad Penny, via round one of the 2018 draft, and Prosise not surprisingly is on the roster bubble. Coach Pete Carroll confirmed that recently, although he also praised Prosise as a guy who has done very well in the offseason program.

“C.J. has really jumped out,” Carroll said, via the Seattle Times. “He’s looked good now. He knows he’s battling [for a roster spot].”

The Seahawks currently have five running backs on the roster: Penny, Prosise, Chris Carson, J.D. McKissic, and Mike Davis.

Of course, the Seahawks have their leading rushing from last year, by a margin of 346 yards. His name is Russell Wilson.

Which sort of underscores the entire problem.