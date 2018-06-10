Chris Johnson faces misdemeanor battery charges

Getty Images

Free-agent running back Chris Johnson’s chances of getting another NFL gig have potentially gotten a little slimmer.

The man once known as CJ2K, who in his prime was regarded as one of the best running backs in the game, faces a misdemeanor battery charge in Florida.

Via WFTS in Tampa, Johnson entered a plea of not guilty through his lawyer on Thursday. He allegedly assaulted a valet at The Lodge, a restaurant on South Howard Avenue in Tampa’s Hyde Park section.

The alleged victim suffered a bloody nose and a cut lip. Parking-lot surveillance cameras captured there incident on video. Johnson was identified by the owner of the club, and the victim separately picked Johnson out of a lineup.