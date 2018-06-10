Cowboys RBs coach says Ezekiel Elliott feels he “didn’t accomplish anything” in 2017

AP

Ezekiel Elliott missed six games last season while serving a suspension after a lengthy court battle with the NFL. The Cowboys went 3-3 without him and missed the playoffs.

The star running back, who led the league in rushing with 1,631 yards and scored 16 total touchdowns as a rookie, rushed for 983 yards and nine total touchdowns last season.

He considers 2017 something of a lost season.

“With what happened last year with the whole suspension and everything, I think he felt as though he didn’t accomplish anything,” Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown said. “But he did accomplish some things.

“Hopefully, he doesn’t put too much pressure on himself. If he doesn’t, I think we’ll have a great Zeke.”

While the Cowboys refer to their offense as “Dak friendly,” Elliott is a quarterback’s best friend. Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said Elliott is “going to touch the ball a lot” this season.

Elliott had 354 touches in 2016.

“He’s a hard worker,” Linehan said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “He’s really been putting a lot of time and emphasis into working on his game. . . . He knows he still has a lot ahead of him to prove.”