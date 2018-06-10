Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie hints he could return to the Giants

Getty Images

Free agent cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie has said he expects to be in some team’s training camp. Might his new team be his old team?

Rodgers-Cromartie played in Giants safety Landon Collins‘ charity softball game yesterday, and he hinted at the possibility of returning to the Giants this year.

“Y’all might see me again,” Rodgers-Cromartie told Art Stapleton of the Bergen Record.

Although Stapleton said that was just a flip comment, Rodgers-Cromartie did have the option of taking a pay cut to stay with the Giants before they cut him in March. Rodgers-Cromartie said at the time that he declined the pay cut because he wanted to see what else was out there, but he also said he thought he would sign by April, and now he remains unsigned in June. It may be that there’s nothing else out there that’s better than whatever pay cut the Giants were offering him three months ago.

The 32-year-old Rodgers-Cromartie played the last four seasons for the Giants after previously playing for the Broncos, Eagles and Cardinals.