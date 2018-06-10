Earl Thomas won’t attend Seahawks minicamp

Getty Images

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said last week that he was expecting safety Earl Thomas to be at the team’s mandatory minicamp when it starts on Tuesday, but Thomas has other plans.

In a post to Twitter on Sunday, Thomas announced that he will not attend the team’s minicamp. Thomas suggested he won’t be at training camp either unless the team gives him a new contract.

“I will not be attending the upcoming minicamp or any team activities until my contract situation is resolved. I want everyone especially the 12s to know that I want to remain a Seahawk for the rest of my career but I also believe that based on my production over the last 8 years that I’ve earned the right to have this taken care of as soon as possible. I want to have certainty in regards to the upcoming years of my career. I’m going to continue to work my craft and put in work so that I can add to the team and give us the best chance to win. I hope my teammates understand where I’m coming from I believe this is the right thing to do.”

Thomas is set to make $8.5 million in the final year of his current contract. There were talks about a possible trade involving Thomas earlier in the offseason with the Cowboys seen as a possible landing spot. Those could be revisited if the Seahawks and Thomas continue to have different views on his contract in the coming weeks.