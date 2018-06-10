Kellen Winslow’s representatives strongly deny burglary allegations

Getty Images

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II recently was arrested for suspicion of burglary. His agent and lawyer insist that Winslow was doing nothing wrong.

Lawyer Harvey Steinberg told NBC News that Winslow “emphatically denies committing any burglary.”

The alleged burglary occurred at a trailer park.

“He would have no need to burglarize or steal anything from anyone at a trailer park,” Steinberg said. “He looks forward to being vindicated once this matter is fully investigated and adjudicated through the court system.”

So what was Winslow, the son of Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow, doing at a trailer park? The younger Winslow’s agent, Denise White, says Winslow was house hunting for his mother-in-law, and that he mobile home belongs to friends of Winslow’s wife.

“An over reactive neighbor called police after she saw Kellen walking around a mobile home,” White told NBC News. “The owner said he never went inside the home or took anything, or nor was anything taken, touched or moved.”

A neighbor at the trailer park told 10news.com that, when confronted, Winslow claimed he was looking for his dog.