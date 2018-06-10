Oliver Vernon won’t kneel for anthem, possibly will stay in locker room

Getty Images

Throughout the 2017 season, Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon took a knee during the national anthem. In 2018, he won’t.

“I mean, I ain’t trying to get fined,” Vernon said Saturday at Landon Collins‘ celebrity softball game, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “So no.”

Vernon added that he hasn’t decided whether he’ll stay in the locker room during the anthem, in lieu of kneeling and risking a fine. It’s nevertheless clear that Vernon isn’t happy about the situation.

“I mean, you never want to be told what to do, really, especially when it comes to your freedom of speech,” Vernon said.

Vernon is wise to not kneel. Giants co-owner John Mara likely won’t be as charitable as Jets owner Christopher Johnson, who has said he won’t fine players for kneeling in violation of the new rule.