Panthers may soon extend right tackle Daryl Williams

Panthers right tackle Daryl Williams earned some All-Pro votes last season, and he may have earned himself a lot of money as well.

The Panthers view a new contract for Williams as a priority and may get a deal done before the start of the season, according to Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer.

Williams is heading into the final year of the four-year contract he signed as a fourth-round draft pick in 2015. His base salary this year is $1.9 million, which is a bargain for a player of Williams’ caliber.

The 25-year-old Williams played every snap last season and has become a very important cog in the Panthers’ offense. If Carolina can’t get a deal done with him and he has another strong season in 2018, the Panthers would likely put the franchise tag on him, which would guarantee him a 2019 salary in the $15 million range.