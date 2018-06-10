Sean McDermott: Time for Shaq Lawson to step up

AP

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson said recently that he is approaching “every day like my job is on the line” and head coach Sean McDermott didn’t do anything to make it seem like that’s hyperbole when he addressed Lawson’s spot on the team last week.

McDermott was asked how important it is that Lawson is able to stay healthy and show the talent that led the Bills to make him a first-round pick in 2016.

“Like most of our guys, and in this case Shaq, this is a time for us to grow, to learn, and this case for Shaq, it’s time that he steps up,” McDermott said, via the Buffalo News. “He’s adopting the habits of what it takes to be successful in this league on and off the field and he’s consistent both on his approach off the field as he is on the field. That’s what we’re really looking for out of Shaq just like the rest of our players, really, with adjusting to the NFL, adjusting to what’s expected from them and so he continues to grow and improve in those areas.”

Lawson seems to be getting the message about doing things differently after missing 11 regular season games and last year’s playoff loss because of injury. His comments about his job being on the line came while he was also discussing offseason weight loss designed to keep him on the field in what’s shaping up as a crucial season in his young career.