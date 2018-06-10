Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Will WR Rod Streater have a role with the Bills this year?

The Dolphins are looking for DE Charles Harris to do more in 2018.

WR Phillip Dorsett feels more comfortable with the Patriots.

What did the Jets learn about QB Sam Darnold during OTAs?

What can the Ravens learn from the Washington Capitals?

Bengals RB Joe Mixon is wearing a new helmet this year.

Assessing the chances of a winning season for the Browns.

RB James Conner has gotten extra work for the Steelers this offseason.

Checking in on Texans position battles.

The Colts are waiting for their linebacker group to take shape.

G A.J. Cann did team drills as the Jaguars wrapped up OTAs.

Examining how the Titans can make the best use of their running backs.

The Broncos hope T Garrett Bolles will improve in his second season.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is stressing daily improvement.

The Chargers are counting on CB Jason Verrett coming back from injury.

Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch joined other Oakland-born athletes at a forum on community matters.

RB Ezekiel Elliott‘s role could grow with the Cowboys.

Former Giants players don’t think the team surrounded QB Eli Manning with enough talent.

A pre-minicamp projection of the Eagles’ 53-man roster.

Ranking the offseason moves for Washington.

DT Akiem Hicks sees big things in the Bears defense’s future.

The Lions held a charity softball game.

Packers OL Lucas Patrick is trying to build on last season.

Which Vikings offensive starter will have the biggest impact in 2018?

Falcons RB Devonta Freeman called 2017 a tough season because of injuries.

The Panthers offense has made several adjustments under new coordinator Norv Turner.

Saints coach Sean Payton has seen improvement in CB Arthur Maulet.

Former Buccaneers CB Donnie Abraham shared his thoughts on the team’s current cornerbacks.

Cardinals defensive line coach Don Johnson likes the fit in Arizona.

Rams K Greg Zuerlein hopes to be more reliable this season.

A look at the impact the late Dwight Clark had on the 49ers and the rest of the NFL.

CB Shaquill Griffin is finding his niche with the Seahawks.