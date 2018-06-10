Terrell Owens, Michael Irvin have a brewing feud

Getty Images

If John Madden is right about the Hall of Fame busts talking to each other at night, the conversation may soon get much more interesting.

A bronzed version of receiver Terrell Owens will debut in August, joining a room that includes the permanent sculptured likeness of receiver Michael Irvin. And Owens and Irvin have entered the early stages of a full-blown feud.

Irvin was among the many who called out Owens for choosing not to attend the induction ceremony. Said Irvin on Thursday’s edition of NFL Network’s Total Access: “It’s not about the voters. Don’t give the voters the pleasure of knowing that they meant that much to you that when you finally got in, you’re not even showing up. And the whole while you campaigned about being in. When he did not get in, he and I were shooting a commercial together one time and he came to the commercial with a Hall of Fame gold jacket with all of his records on it. So you went and made a made-up gold jacket , but you won’t show up to get the real gold jacket? It’s something beyond my capabilities of understanding up here.”

On Saturday, Owens injected Irvin’s name into a back-and-forth with FS1’s Jason Whitlock, who also has lambasted Owens for his decision to skip the enshrinement ceremony. After taking gratuitous shots at Whitlock’s weight, Owens agreed to meet Whitlock for donuts after Whitlock loses 100 pounds. And then Owens added this: “Bring ur boy @ michaelirvin88 too. I got some ‘powdered’ donuts for him. U 2 Uncle Tommers!”

In a subsequent tweet, it became obvious that T.O. isn’t happy about Irvin’s decision to read text messages from Owens on the air. Irvin has yet to respond to any of it.

Along the way, new Hall of Famer Randy Moss got involved, telling Owens, “u are a mess and I LUV IT!! # Donuts.” But Owens stopped short of engaging the man with whom T.O. is most often compared when determining the second-best receiver in NFL history.

And so it may continue, with the critics believing that every comment from Owens proves them right — and Owens believing that every comment from the critics proves him right.