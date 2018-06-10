Terrell Owens, Michael Irvin have a brewing feud

June 10, 2018
If John Madden is right about the Hall of Fame busts talking to each other at night, the conversation may soon get much more interesting.

A bronzed version of receiver Terrell Owens will debut in August, joining a room that includes the permanent sculptured likeness of receiver Michael Irvin. And Owens and Irvin have entered the early stages of a full-blown feud.

Irvin was among the many who called out Owens for choosing not to attend the induction ceremony. Said Irvin on Thursday’s edition of NFL Network’s Total Access: “It’s not about the voters. Don’t give the voters the pleasure of knowing that they meant that much to you that when you finally got in, you’re not even showing up. And the whole while you campaigned about being in. When he did not get in, he and I were shooting a commercial together one time and he came to the commercial with a Hall of Fame gold jacket with all of his records on it. So you went and made a made-up gold jacket , but you won’t show up to get the real gold jacket? It’s something beyond my capabilities of understanding up here.”

On Saturday, Owens injected Irvin’s name into a back-and-forth with FS1’s Jason Whitlock, who also has lambasted Owens for his decision to skip the enshrinement ceremony. After taking gratuitous shots at Whitlock’s weight, Owens agreed to meet Whitlock for donuts after Whitlock loses 100 pounds. And then Owens added this: “Bring ur boy too. I got some ‘powdered’ donuts for him. U 2 Uncle Tommers!”

In a subsequent tweet, it became obvious that T.O. isn’t happy about Irvin’s decision to read text messages from Owens on the air. Irvin has yet to respond to any of it.

Along the way, new Hall of Famer Randy Moss got involved, telling Owens, “u are a mess and I LUV IT!!.” But Owens stopped short of engaging the man with whom T.O. is most often compared when determining the second-best receiver in NFL history.

And so it may continue, with the critics believing that every comment from Owens proves them right — and Owens believing that every comment from the critics proves him right.

  1. By comparison, T.O. makes Randy Moss one of the most likeable people on the planet. (Coming from someone who never minded Moss btw, though his time in Oakland is a bit hard to respect obviously)

  4. Give Irvin a rolled up hundred dollar bill and there won’t be any powder on those donuts.

  5. As I Giants’ fan, I desperately wanted them to draft him out of Miami. Hated that the Cowboys got him. Totally rooted against him during his professional career, but always admired his tenacity and leadership on the field. Yes, he has his baggage, but would have loved seeing him play in Giants’ blue. His comments here reinforce why I admire the guy.

  6. TO is a mess and not a great person but he was a first ballot HOFer. Don’t get all crazy when people attack you if your in a high profile job but the media shouldn’t get defensive when these people snap back at them even if they are doing it in poor taste.

  7. Why does being respectful to fans, owners, coaches and other humans make Irvin/Whitlock Uncle Tommers? Owens is such a sad character.

  9. Whoever gives Terrell Owens attention is wasting their attention. The man is helpless and deranged, and it is all fueled by his narcissistic ego and unbound need to be the center of attention. I would be shocked if he could find one former team official, coach, trainer, scout, grounds keeper, water boy, etc. that does not cringe with the mere mention of his name, forget having to actually introduce the sob at any function, let alone the enshrinment ceremony at the HOF, which some of us still regard as the honor in the NFL.

  11. Owens is a high maintenance diva, but none of this would have happened if the media didn’t hold a two-year grudge against him by making him wait three years to get inducted. They did the same thing to Irvin.

  13. First of all, the best WR in NFL history is not Jerry Rice. The best WR in NFL history in terms of dominating his era more than anyone else dominated theirs is Don Hutson. It isn’t even debatable.
    Now for those of you who dismiss what Hutson did when he played in the 30’s and 40’s, listen to some reason, for a change.
    WHEN DON HUTSON RETIRED, HE OWNED 23 RECORDS FOR WR’S IN THE NFL — AND HE STILL HOLDS 13 OF THEM!!!!
    if you dismiss Hutson for what he did, then is it fair to dismiss what Rice did in 40 or 50 years? I say NO!
    Judge these guys by how they dominated their era because that’s the only fair way to do it. And when you do that, Don Hutson is clearly the #1 WR who ever played in the NFL. In fact — he is the father of the modern WR’s!!! And no one — ever — dominated their era at WR the way he did.
    This is not about Jerry Rice and how great he was. He was unquestionably one of the greatest WR’s to ever play in the NFL. This is about fairness in remembering that the NFL didn’t start in 1966 with the first Super Bowl in 1967. If you dismiss the guys who played in the pre-Super Bowl era, then I don’t ever want to hear Babe Ruth’s name mentioned again!! Which is ridiculous, of course — just as ridiculous as dismissing Don Hutson!!
    Don Hutson dominated his era more than any WR dominated theirs, and as I said — it’s not even debatable. Plus — Hutson played in an era which was by far a running-the-football-era!! What he did was incredible, and he led his team to 4 championships as well! That’s one more than Jerry Rice, in case you’re counting!!

