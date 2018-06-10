Terry Bradshaw supports Eagles in anthem dispute with President

Getty Images

FOX News may be with the President and against the Eagles when it comes to the anthem dispute, but one of FOX’s primary NFL faces and voices supports the defending Super Bowl champions.

Terry Bradshaw, whose weekly FOX NFL Sunday duties will expand to Thursday Night Football in 2018, told TMZ while eating a meal in New York City (can’t they at least wait until these people are leaving the restaurant, like the old days?) that he supports the Eagles.

“I agree with the Eagles, totally, 100 percent,” Bradshaw said. “Trump just needs to . . . go somewhere and enjoy the money he’s got.”

Bradshaw then specifically complained about the tactic deployed by FOX News, which used images of Eagles kneeling in pregame prayer to suggest that they were kneeling during the anthem.

“You know what’s so bad about that whole event was how they were portrayed as protesting, kneeling during the national anthem? They were praying. That is just wrong. . . . Listen, First Amendment rights, I totally believe in them.”

At a time when the NFL has been running scared regarding this issue, avoiding anything and everything that may spark a negative comment or nasty tweet from the Commander-in-Chief, Bradshaw isn’t bashful about speaking his mind.

Which of course means that it’s just a matter of time until a Twitter account with more than 52.6 million followers will be declaring that the great Steelers teams of the ’70s would have won even more championships if they had a better quarterback. SAD!