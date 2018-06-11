Braxton Miller “on the right path” as he competes with Keke Coutee for playing time

AP

Texans receiver Braxton Miller has missed 11 games his first two seasons, making only 34 catches for 261 yards and two touchdowns. He faces competition from rookie Keke Coutee to keep his slot job this season.

“Braxton came in with a good attitude this spring,” Texans receivers coach John Perry said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “I think he realizes and understands what we’re asking him to do. I think it was a very difficult transition doing what he did, coming from college and trying to jump into the NFL and get into the wide receiver position.

“I think he’s taken a great approach this offseason. He’s been able to be competitive on a daily basis, and you can see his skill set really improving day to day, and I’m hoping that just continues because if it does, then he’s on the right path.”

Miller, entering the third season of a four-year, $3.11 million contract, continues to learn the nuances of a position he has played only three seasons. He spent his first three seasons at Ohio State as a quarterback.