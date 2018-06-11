Broncos waive Deiontrez Mount

Getty Images

The Broncos waived linebacker Deiontrez Mount with an injury designation Monday. Mount tore his Achilles during an organized team activity May 29.

He will revert to the team’s injured reserve list if he clears waivers.

The Titans made Mount a sixth-round pick in 2015, and he had an interception in four games as a rookie. He played one game for the Colts in 2016 and spent the 2017 offseason with them. Indianapolis waived Mount in August.

Mount joined the Broncos late last summer and opened the season on their practice squad. He appeared in seven games, making seven tackles.