Cardinals sign Travell Dixon, waive Jonathan Owens

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they signed safety Travell Dixon on Monday. They waived safety Jonathan Owens with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Owens injured his knee.

Dixon played one game for Carolina in 2016 after spending the first 16 weeks of the season on the Panthers’ practice squad. He entered the NFL with Oakland as a rookie free agent in 2015 out of the University of Washington.

Dixon was released by Carolina last year during training camp.

He spent his final two college seasons at the University of Washington and played in 16 games with one start following a brief stint at Alabama and two years at Eastern Arizona College.