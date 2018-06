Getty Images

With Justify becoming the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown, Monday’s PFT Live used the achievement as the inspiration for one of two drafts.

Question: What is the most impressive accomplishment in NFL history, by a team or an individual?

The video is attached to this blurb. Stats declared me to be the winner over Chris Simms. Twitter seems to agree, so far. But what duo you think?

Check it out, give us your thoughts, and list any accomplishments that you think we missed.