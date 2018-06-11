Duce Staley didn’t get coordinator title but feels “good” about his place in Philly

Getty Images

Duce Staley didn’t get the offensive coordinator job he coveted, but the Eagles’ running backs coach did get a new title. He now also serves as the assistant head coach.

On Monday, Staley spoke publicly for the first time since the Eagles named Mike Groh their new offensive coordinator.

“I feel good about it,” Staley said, via Zach Berman of philly.com. “The good thing about it [is] one thing we do as an offense, coaching unit, is we come together and we all game plan. . . . We all have our input. Doug would be the first one to tell you that we all just have titles, but when it all boils down, we’re all in the same room together game-planning.”

Staley, 43, wanted the job previously held by Frank Reich, and he wants to follow Reich in becoming a head coach. Seven teams hired head coaches this offseason. Six were coordinators and the other was Jon Gruden.

The Chargers, though, hired Bills running backs coach/assistant head coach Anthony Lynn a year ago.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson will give Staley opportunities to address the team as he did last season before the NFC Championship Game.

“It all starts with Doug of course,” Staley said. “For him to trust me because we played together, we have a long history together, for him to trust me and given me that title says a lot. I’m in front of the team a little bit, so that helps.”