Eli Manning doesn’t agree that his talent has been wasted

AP

Eli Manning appreciates the support, he really does.

He just doesn’t think it’s necessary.

The Giants quarterback said he didn’t agree with the sentiments expressed by former teammates Shaun O’Hara and Justin Tuck that his best years had been wasted on bad teams.

“I don’t look at it that way,” Manning said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “I appreciate everything the Giants have done and I’m excited about being there this year and taking advantage of this year. . . .

“They’re teammates and I won championships with both of them [O’Hara and Tuck] so I think those guys are always loyal, but that’s not the way I look at it. I still think I have some peak years left, so we can make it right.”

While Manning has his own role in those disappointing seasons (they’ve made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl after the 2011 season), he also is set up to succeed this year.

The Giants invested heavily in offense around him, adding a left tackle in Nate Solder and a difference-making running back in Saquon Barkley to go with some already good weapons in the passing game. Unless they make a mess of the Odell Beckham Jr. situation, he’s set up to rebound nicely this year.