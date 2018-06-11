Ex-Giant Shaun O’Hara: They’ve wasted Eli Manning’s prime

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 11, 2018, 5:25 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Giants put a team around Eli Manning that was good enough to win two Super Bowls, but one former Giant thinks the team should have been even better.

Shaun O’Hara, who snapped to Manning from 2004 to 2010, said the Giants failed to put the kind of team around Manning that would have continued to win, and that’s why they haven’t won a playoff game since they won the Super Bowl after the 2011 season.

They’ve wasted the last few years of Eli’s career, they’ve wasted his prime,” O’Hara told NJ.com. “It’s been hard to sit and watch that happen. I’m glad to see that they found a way to correct it, but Eli can still play the game.”

Former Giants defensive end Justin Tuck said O’Hara was right.

“I agree with him,” Tuck said of O’Hara’s opinion. “We all know what Eli can do when he is healthy and when he has comparable athletes around him. I don’t think he had those. Anything other than that, you are just lying to yourself.”

Of course, Manning himself has not played well in recent years, and he deserves plenty of the blame for the Giants’ struggles as well. Even if his teammates like him well enough that they won’t say so.

  1. Iam not so sure I agree with this ,who’s fault is it when your a turnover machine ????

  3. Dude, what? If anything, Eli wasted the primes of some of his teammates. Yes, he barely eked out a couple of Super Bowl wins, in seasons where he barely got them to the playoffs (9-7 and 10-6?). Those teams had a monster pass rush and a solid running attack; they succeeded despite Manning

    Eli is the 2nd-highest-paid player in NFL history, yet you’d rightfully laugh in the face of anyone who would claim he the 2nd best QB in the league at any point in his career. I’d laugh if someone claimed he was ever top-5.

    Was just a few years ago he had TWENTY FIVE INTs in one season, including 5 in one home game. Who gets the blame for that, if not him?

  4. They got 2 titles out of a QB that hasn’t ever really been a top QB. Falls under the category of very good vs great. He can win you games but won’t carry a bad team.

    A review of the Giants draft picks from 2011 to present is almost painful. Out of approximately 50 choices, they got Odell Beckham and a bunch of guys who look good in uniform.
