Ex-Giant Shaun O’Hara: They’ve wasted Eli Manning’s prime

The Giants put a team around Eli Manning that was good enough to win two Super Bowls, but one former Giant thinks the team should have been even better.

Shaun O’Hara, who snapped to Manning from 2004 to 2010, said the Giants failed to put the kind of team around Manning that would have continued to win, and that’s why they haven’t won a playoff game since they won the Super Bowl after the 2011 season.

“They’ve wasted the last few years of Eli’s career, they’ve wasted his prime,” O’Hara told NJ.com. “It’s been hard to sit and watch that happen. I’m glad to see that they found a way to correct it, but Eli can still play the game.”

Former Giants defensive end Justin Tuck said O’Hara was right.

“I agree with him,” Tuck said of O’Hara’s opinion. “We all know what Eli can do when he is healthy and when he has comparable athletes around him. I don’t think he had those. Anything other than that, you are just lying to yourself.”

Of course, Manning himself has not played well in recent years, and he deserves plenty of the blame for the Giants’ struggles as well. Even if his teammates like him well enough that they won’t say so.