Falcons safety Ricardo Allen signs RFA tender

Getty Images

The Falcons wanted to make sure not to lose Ricardo Allen this offseason, and the significance isn’t lost on him.

According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, the Falcons safety has signed his restricted free agent tender, which is worth $2.914 million this year.

They tendered him at the second-round level to deter other teams from trying to pry him away.

“Coming from Pick 147 to being cut and spending a whole year on the practice squad, then next switching positions and playing something I’ve never played before to securing at least $3 million this year for my family,” Allen said. “I don’t think there is anyone around that doesn’t think I can/shouldn’t make more, but I’m grateful.”

Allen was a fifth-rounder in 2014, but was cut as a rookie and spent the season on the practice squad, which is why he was a restricted free agent rather than on the last year of his rookie deal. They could still sign him to a longer-term deal before the start of the regular season.