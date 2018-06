Getty Images

The Falcons waived defensive back Quincy Mauger on Monday.

He has never played in an NFL regular-season game.

Mauger, 23, originally signed with the Falcons as a undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2017. He injured his knee before the start of the regular season and spent his rookie season on injured reserve.

During his four seasons at Georgia, Mauger made 186 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions and 12 pass breakups in 50 games.