Former teammate thinks T.O. will show up for Hall of Fame induction

Posted by Mike Florio on June 11, 2018, 11:55 AM EDT
Getty Images

Receiver Terrell Owens has said he won’t show up for the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony. One of his former teammate’s believes Owens eventually will change his mind.

Buccaneers backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who spent a season with Owens in Buffalo, thinks Owens will be there.

“We had a good rapport and I consider T.O. a great teammate,” Fitzpatrick told Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com. “When he came to Buffalo, he had been in hot water a little bit. But he still had a lot of juice and I was impressed with the way he worked and grinded every rep at practice. When all is said and done, I think he’ll show up in Canton.”

Imagine that: A former T.O. teammate saying T.O. was a great teammate. At a time when many in the media would say he was a bad teammate on every team for which he played, that’s an eye opener.

It would definitely be an eye opener if T.O. reverses course at this point. And it’s highly unlikely that it will happen. Especially since Owens strongly hinted at skipping the ceremony a year ago, during an interview with Mike Francesa of WFAN.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Former teammate thinks T.O. will show up for Hall of Fame induction

  2. Like I’ve said many times before. While no one denies that T.O. can be difficult, the fact that the relationship broke down irreconcilably has more to do with the fact that a bunch of betas like McNabb and Romo don’t like being barked at. The moment T.O. got in their ear, they went crying to management.

    A real man would have harnessed the supremely talented if mercurial receiver. If you can’t figure out a way to handle him, or if you can’t be bothered because it wears you out, then you’re frankly not much of a leader. Which McNabb and Romo weren’t.

  4. Maybe if a team signs him for #Vetmin he will show up, his entire career has been based in drama, why should this be any different.

  5. Sorry, I just don’t think talent and stats alone get you in the Hall. You need to be the type of player that the team that drafted you tried their hardest to keep you, and you played for maybe one more team your entire career.

    The statement that “Five teams couldn’t wait to get rid of him” may not be wholly accurate, but those five teams sure didn’t try to keep him, either.

  6. If T.O. doesn’t show for the HOF induction ceremony, they should just go ahead and put his bust in the HOF but never mention his name during the actual event. He earned the right to be in the HOF with his play, but he didn’t earn the right to be mentioned in the HOF induction ceremony if he’s going to disrespect the event.

  7. Owens is a master of drawing attention to himself. How do you take all the attention away from the other great players with whom you will be inducted? Announce that you aren’t going to show up. Now everyone is talking about him, but how can you steal that limelight back after people have gotten bored with the topic? Announce on the eve of the ceremony that you actually will be attending. Just watch.

  8. T.O. is just a big talker”tuff guy style”, BUT when its time to walk the walk he’ll be there.
    IF he don’t there’s no question about who the #2 reciever in the NFL is RANDY MOSS. he talked the talk and walked the walk.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!