Former teammate thinks T.O. will show up for Hall of Fame induction

Getty Images

Receiver Terrell Owens has said he won’t show up for the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony. One of his former teammate’s believes Owens eventually will change his mind.

Buccaneers backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who spent a season with Owens in Buffalo, thinks Owens will be there.

“We had a good rapport and I consider T.O. a great teammate,” Fitzpatrick told Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com. “When he came to Buffalo, he had been in hot water a little bit. But he still had a lot of juice and I was impressed with the way he worked and grinded every rep at practice. When all is said and done, I think he’ll show up in Canton.”

Imagine that: A former T.O. teammate saying T.O. was a great teammate. At a time when many in the media would say he was a bad teammate on every team for which he played, that’s an eye opener.

It would definitely be an eye opener if T.O. reverses course at this point. And it’s highly unlikely that it will happen. Especially since Owens strongly hinted at skipping the ceremony a year ago, during an interview with Mike Francesa of WFAN.