Getty Images

Jon Gruden has brought plenty of aging veterans to Oakland, and today he’s adding another.

Veteran defensive lineman Frostee Rucker is signing with the Raiders, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 34-year-old Rucker played the last five years for the Cardinals and started all 16 games last year, but he hasn’t drawn a lot of interest in free agency this year.

Before playing for the Cardinals, Rucker spent one season with the Browns and six seasons with the Bengals before that.