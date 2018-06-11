Giants sign Jarron Jones, Kenneth Durden

Getty Images

The Giants announced they signed offensive tackle Jarron Jones and defensive back Kenneth Durden on Monday. They waived rookie free agent tackle Tyler Howell in a corresponding move.

Neither Jones nor Durden has played in an NFL regular-season game.

The Giants originally signed Jones as a rookie free agent out of Notre Dame on May 11, 2017. He played in all four preseason games before the team waived him. Jones was on the practice squads of the Seahawks and Cowboys last season. Dallas waived him May 21.

Jones played defensive tackle in college. He will try to stick in the NFL at offensive tackle.

Durden originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted rookie out of Youngstown State on May 10, 2016. He spent the entire 2016 season on the Raiders’ practice squad. Oakland waived Durden on September 2, 2017. He was on the Titans’ practice squad for a month last season.

Howell, another rookie free agent, was signed by the Giants on May 10. He played college football at Missouri.