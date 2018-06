PFTPM

As we work more interviews into #PFTPM, there will still be some days where it’s just me.

Sorry.

Today was one of those days. Click before for 50 minutes or so of chatter about the news of the day, along with answers to your questions. There also may be a puppy update or two.

On Tuesday, Paul Allen of KFAN and the Vikings Radio Network will join the show for an extended chat. Or at least until I piss him off enough to get him to hang up.