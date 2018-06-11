Julio Jones will skip Falcons’ mandatory minicamp

Getty Images

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has skipped all voluntary offseason work, and now he’s skipping mandatory minicamp as well.

The team announced today that Jones has informed the Falcons he won’t be there when the rest of the team gets to work this week.

“We have been in contact with Julio and his representation,” Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a statement. “We will not discuss those conversations publicly except to say we feel they have been productive and constructive. We understand the concerns and thoughts from their perspective. Although not ideal, Julio informed us today he would not be attending minicamp. We have much respect for him and what he means to our team, our city and our fans.”

Jones appears to want a new contract, and the Falcons appear unlikely to give it to him. If they want to play hardball, they can fine him for missing minicamp. However, they may choose to try not to ruffle any feathers and hope they can persuade him to report to training camp, even without a new deal.